3 teams that could make it impossible for Broncos to trade back and land QB
If the Broncos want a first-round QB, they might have to stay put at pick #12 or move up
Getting a first-round quarterback isn't going to be easy for the Denver Broncos. Even if the Broncos held the 4th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, there would be loads of uncertainty surrounding their ability to add a player at that position that they actually want. But picking 12th overall? Well, the game of chess -- as it were -- is ongoing.
There are so many variables and unpredictable outcomes when it comes to the NFL Draft, and the Broncos not only have to worry about the teams at the top of the draft that are well-positioned to take QBs, but they have to worry about teams right behind them in the Draft order. There will be teams who covet perhaps the same quarterbacks as the Broncos who know they have to get in front of Denver to select the guy they want.
So which teams do the Broncos have to worry about? Let's pick a trio, for starters.
1. Minnesota Vikings (11th, 23rd picks)
The Vikings are both in front of the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft order (11th overall) and behind them (23rd overall). The trade the Vikings struck with the Houston Texans has positioned them with ultimate flexibility in the first round of this year's draft.
Even with rumors that the Vikings could be comfortable rolling with Sam Darnold for a year, they should be considered a major threat when it comes to possibly drafting quarterbacks. In fact, it's hard to imagine the Broncos being able to stay put at 12 overall to take the guy they want, even if their target is Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. the way things are trending.