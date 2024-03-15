Vikings just made it harder for Broncos to land QB in the draft

A Draft Trade!!



The #Vikings and #Texans have agreed to terms on a major deal in advance of the draft, per me and @TomPelissero, landing Minnesota another 1.



— Minnesota gets No. 23 and No. 232.

— Houston gets No. 42, 188 and a 2025 2nd rounder.



MIN moves up, HOU collects. pic.twitter.com/ehRFqOKbFz