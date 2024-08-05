3 safeties Denver Broncos could sign after shocking release of Caden Sterns
In a shocking move, the Denver Broncos are planning on moving on from Caden Sterns, one of their young safeties, but could they bring in a veteran option to take his spot?
One obvious choice here to bring back could be Justin Simmons, the former Broncos safety who is somehow still on the free agent market. But to shake it up a bit, we'll cover three safeties the Broncos could sign who are not named Justin Simmons.
With the team set to move on from Caden Sterns, they do now have a opening for someone to fill at the position. Could Denver look to the free agent market?
Adrian Amos
Adrian Amos has missed just five games across his NFL career, which began all the way back in 2015 with the Chicago Bears. Amos played for the Houston Texans and New York Jets in the 2023 NFL Season, racking up 28 total tackles. Amos has 49 passes defended and 10 interceptions across his NFL career, so in terms of experience and quality play, Amos might be the best remaining safety on the market not named Justin Simmons.
When Vic Fangio came over to be the head coach of the Denver Broncos, there were rumblings that the Broncos were trying to sign Adrian Amos in free agency, but that never came to fruition. Nonetheless, the Broncos could bolster their depth in the secondary in a big way if they signed Adrian Amos.
Jayron Kearse
Playing for three teams across his eight-year NFL career, Jayron Kearse has turned into a very quality defensive back in the NFL. He played the 2021-2023 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, and in 2023, he racked up one interception, four passes defended, 1.5 sacks, 72 total tackles, and four tackles for loss.
If nothing else, Kearse provides some quality play in the secondary and has been around the block in the NFL. He was a seventh-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, which is the same draft where the Denver Broncos got Justin Simmons. Kearse also has seven games of playoff experience, so that could come in handy for the Broncos as they get late in the season.
Tracy Walker
Someone who'd be more of a high-end depth option, Tracy Walker has played his entire NFL career for the Detroit Lions, but it still on the free agent market. His best year came in 2019, where he had eight passes defended, 103 total tackles, and six tackles for loss. In 2023 for the Lions, Walker started six of 17 games and had 59 total tackles.
A third-round pick back in 2018, Tracy Walker's experience could be a plus for the Broncos young secondary.