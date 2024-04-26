3 ridiculous picks the Broncos should be glad they didn't make in 2024 Draft
With the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in the books it's time to take a look at the worst picks of the first round
By Dustin Teays
The 2024 NFL Draft changed the lives of 32 young players during the first round, but that doesn't mean every pick made sense. Which ones should the Denver Broncos be glad they didn't make in hte first round?
Atlanta Falcons Select Michael Penix Jr. 8th Overall
Oh boy. This one made zero sense at all. The Falcons just went out and signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year $180 million contract this offseason. What makes it even worse? Apparently, owner Arthur Blank and general manager Terry Fontenot weren't on the same page as the video below posted on X by Cody Chaffins shows.
This is not a good look at all, especially when there are reports that Cousins was completely unaware of this selection beforehand. Every draft pundit had Atlanta taking an edge rusher as they are putrid at getting after the quarterback. Instead, they take a quarterback with a premium pick when every top edge rusher was still on the board when they selected Penix Jr. If they don't get some premium defensive talent in the later rounds, this selection looks even worse.
Buffalo Bills Trading Out Of The First Round Completely
The Buffalo Bills originally had the 28th overall pick in the draft this year. As it was time for the Bills to be on the clock, instead of drafting a wide receiver (like many thought they would,) they traded the pick to the Chiefs (a team that continually bounces them from the playoffs.)
The Chiefs selected Texas Longhorns speedster Xavier Worthy, the fastest man to ever run the 40-yard dash. The Bills dropped back to the 32nd pick only to then trade that to the Panthers and drop out of the first round, granted they only dropped one spot to the 33rd.
Anyway, The Bills need a wide receiver, badly, after the departure of Stefon Diggs. Instead of drafting one? They traded with two separate teams who did draft wide receivers as the Panthers selected Xavier Legette.
Las Vegas Raiders Selecting Brock Bowers 13th Overall
This pick being on the list for worst goes two-fold. One, a division rival got the best tight end in this year's draft and the Broncos' struggles to cover tight ends are well documented. Secondly? Not a single defensive player had been drafted prior to the 13th pick. According to Pro Football Focus, the Raiders had the 9th-ranked defense in the NFL last year. Wouldn't it make sense to further improve on that with your pick of every single defensive player in the draft at that point? Especially when you are in a division with Patrick Mahomes.
Likely, this is a case of their plans being foiled by the Falcons when they took Michael Penix Jr. 8th overall. Now, they have five tight ends on the roster, including one they drafted last year in Michael Mayer and one they signed this offseason in Harrison Bryant.