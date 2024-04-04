Denver Broncos potentially dodged a bullet with Stefon Diggs trade
Honestly, the Denver Broncos dodged a bullet here.
Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans earlier this week, and the Broncos did dodge a bullet with this trade. While Diggs isn't the wide receiver he once was, he did have his sixth-straight 1,000-yard receiving season in 2023. He's also caught at least 100 passes in five of the last six years, and he's primarily caught passes from Josh Allen and Kirk Cousins.
Well, Diggs was sent to the AFC South to now catch passes from CJ Stroud, one of the best QBs in the NFL. The Bills will also take on a whopping $31 million dead cap hit to simply not have Diggs on their team. There does seem to be something that went on behind the scenes with Diggs and the Bills, but the Denver Broncos should be extremely thankful that Diggs was not sent to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sure, you might say to yourself "Why would the Bills have traded him to the Chiefs?" Well, Diggs did get traded to another AFC contender in Houston, so it's not like Buffalo shipped him off to the NFC. The Broncos would have had to deal with Diggs on the Chiefs catching passes from Patrick Mahomes, and that would have just made life a lot harder for them.
The Chiefs did sign Hollywood Brown in free agency, and Rashee Rice had a very encouraging rookie season. A potential WR trio of Diggs / Brown / Rice would have not only been a nightmare for the Broncos' defense, but also would have been one of the best WR rooms in the NFL. Denver will have to deal with Houston at some point in their quest to get back to relevancy, but it's good that Stefon Diggs, who is still very good, did not get shipped to the Chiefs.
For what it's worth, the Broncos did beat both the Bills and the Chiefs in 2023, and with the Bills getting significantly weaker this offseason and the Chiefs not getting appreciably better, perhaps there the dam is breaking a bit in favor of Denver.