3 remaining needs for the Denver Broncos after the 2024 NFL Draft
Do the Denver Broncos still have some remaining needs after the 2024 NFL Draft?
It's hard to not be encouraged about the 2024 NFL Draft if you're a Broncos fan, but the team still does have some needs left after the fact. The Broncos' roster is far from perfect, but the team is significantly better on paper now than they were at this point during the 2023 offseason. The Broncos somehow scraped together eight wins in 2023 all while dealing with a historically bad defense and bottom-10 QB play.
Folks, the Broncos could be better than we think in 2024, and they still do have some needs remaining. Perhaps they could dive into the FA market once last time to see if there are still any players out there who could contribute. Let's cover three remaining needs for the Denver Broncos after the 2024 NFL Draft.
1. A true veteran pass rusher
I do truly appreciate the Denver Broncos addressing their need along the defensive front this offseason, and as of now, the unit should be noticeably better when 2024 begins. The Broncos drafted one EDGE rusher during the NFL Draft, and it was Jonah Elliss, brother of a former New Orleans Saints draft pick, Kaden Elliss.
As of now, the team does not have a true alpha off the EDGE, and they aren't going to find one before the season barring an insane trade. However, I still believe they can add to this room and could bring in a veteran EDGE rusher. Sure, Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper are entering year four, but I think the Broncos could use someone more experienced to top this unit off.
Someone like Markus Golden or even Yannick Ngakoue could put the finishing touches on what could be a very good defensive front.
2. Tight End
The Denver Broncos did not dip into the free agency market at tight end this offseason, and it's kind of confusing why. Someone like Gerald Everett would have been a very strong addition, as Everett is a viable receiving threat and has been consistent for years. Anyway, the Broncos did not draft a TE either, but have brought in two UDFA tight ends, so that's something.
Until someone can step up in this room, it's a huge need, and the FA market at the position is kind of scary. The best remaining free agent at TE is Logan Thomas, who has career highs of 72 receptions, 670 yards, and six touchdowns. Denver should still look to add at this position.
3. Maybe even another wide receiver?
Why not? The Denver Broncos WR room currently features Marvin Mims Jr, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds, and Troy Franklin as the likely primary contributors. There have been some trade rumors swirling around Sutton, and I could see Denver moving on from the WR.
That might be the best path for both sides to take, as the Broncos did trade Jerry Jeudy this offseason. Even with Sutton still in the mix, I don't see why the Broncos should stop making moves at WR. The franchise shouldn't stop trying to make life easier for Bo Nix. They should do everything in their power to ensure Nix develops, and that mean investing in weapons.
There are actually some half-decent WRs remaining on the market, including Tyler Boyd, DJ Chark, Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr, and Hunter Renfrow, among others. There's no harm in seeing what one of these remaining free agents would command in a contract. Being that it's this late in the offseason, I can't imagine they'd command a ton.
It can't hurt to add another WR, even if they end up being cut before the 2024 season begins.