3 reasons Russell Wilson bounces back in 2023, 3 reasons he doesn't
Will the Denver Broncos' signal-caller return to his old self in the 2023 NFL season?
Russell Wilson DOES bounce back because of his playmakers on offense
Russell Wilson could have some elite and deep playmakers on offense for the 2023 NFL season, which is surely going to aid in him bouncing back in 2023. At receiver, even though he will once again not throw to Tim Patrick, he could end up having one of the best receiving trios in the NFL in Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Marvin Mims Jr, who all have different skill sets that mesh well together.
What's also nice is that all three can gain separation well, which helps since Wilson has made a name for himself with his "moonballs." At tight end, he could have a two-headed monster with former Sean Payton draft pick Adam Trautman and second-year TE Greg Dulcich, whom Payton has spoken highly about. At running back, the tandem of Samaje Perine and Javonte Williams is promising, as both are fierce runners who can pass protect and catch passes out of the backfield.
Wilson should have above-average playmakers around him in 2023 which is only going to help his return to form.
Russell Wilson DOESN'T bounce back because The Broncos could play some nasty defenses
Even though I think the Denver Broncos' schedule is largely pretty manageable, they could be facing off against some very tough defenses, which include the Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, (maybe) Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills (maybe) Cleveland Browns, (maybe) Houston Texans, and New England Patriots.
I say maybe for a few because they have some very good players on defense on paper, but haven't really been able to show that they can be great. Either way, there's always a chance that those maybes turn into some top-shelf defenses, which is certainly going to make life hard.
There are also some very good defensive lines that Denver has to face in 2023, so the Broncos' OL losing at the line of scrimmage is certainly a concern as well.
What do you think? Does Russell Wilson bounce back in 2023?