Broncos fans should be thankful for Jerry Jeudy after Chiefs WR struggled with drops
Chiefs wide receivers struggled brutally with drops in 2023 season opener
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney had a whopping three drops on Thursday night in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, and Broncos' fans should be very thankful for Jerry Jeudy. There has been this weird thing with Jerry Jeudy that he has drop issues. Outside of one game a couple of years ago, that just isn't the case at all.
Jerry Jeudy is pretty sure-handed, and this explanation from Predominantly Orange contributor, Jordan Lopez is proof of it:
There's just no data to back up that Jerry Jeudy has an issue with drops, so I think people need to drop that once and for all. However, the Kansas City Chiefs may have a "drop happy" WR on their hands in Kadarius Toney, who was traded from the New York Giants in the 2022 NFL season. Toney's drops actually did alter the outcome of the game. In fact, one of his drops on Thursday resulted in the Detroit Lions returning it for six points.
Rookie Brian Branch took advantage of Toney's bad hands, caught the dropped ball, and returned it for a touchdown. Seeing what QB Patrick Mahomes has to deal with on offense without Travis Kelce should make us Broncos' fans thankful that Jerry Jeudy is as good as he is. In fact, both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton would be the best WRs on the Chiefs' roster.
I'd even argue that Marvin Mims Jr would be Mahomes' top choice at WR if he were on the Chiefs. Mahomes struggled on Thursday, finishing with a passer rating in the upper 70s, and perhaps if Toney didn't have three drops, the Chiefs would have won the game. Now, as a large result of Toney's drops, the Chiefs are now 0-1 on the season and are sitting in last place in the AFC West.
Let's all take a minute and be thankful that Jerry Jeudy is on the Denver Broncos. He's a sure-handed target who gets unfairly criticized for a drop issue that doesn't even exist. Hopefully, the Broncos' WR unit can finally hit their stride and perform up to their talent level in this Sean Payton offense.