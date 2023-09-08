Marvin Mims Jr. will be a major catalyst against Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos rookie WR will have major impact in Week 1
By Jordan Lopez
The Week 1 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders is right around the corner, and most of the talk has surrounded the superstar names in this season opener. Players like Pat Surtain II, Russell Wilson, Courtland Sutton, Justin Simmons, possibly Jerry Jeudy (if healthy), and more are getting most of the attention.
These division games always have a major catalyst that doesn't get talked about much to get them over the hump to win the game. In this case for the Broncos, it's a rookie who is poised for a significant performance on Sunday.
Marvin Mims Jr. will be the major catalyst the Denver Broncos need to win against division-rival Las Vegas Raiders
With Jerry Jeudy being listed as "questionable" for the season opener with the hamstring injury he suffered in training camp, rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr. will have to step up in multiple ways.
The most obvious way Mims Jr. will have to play a big part in this season opener will be in the receiving game. The wide receiver room is in need of a boost, especially with WR1 in limbo to play.
Mims Jr. provides speed in the receiving game, something that was missing last year under Nathaniel Hackett. With Sean Payton calling the shots now, he'll put his receivers in the right spots to succeed and make an impact.
The other way, and possibly the most important one, will be in the kicking game. Denver has been missing that threat in the return game for a few years now, but with Mims Jr. returning punts and kickoffs, the Broncos can take advantage with the rookie.
His playmaking ability will be key in the return game and can prove to be the reason why the Broncos win. Setting the offense up in great field position, with the possibility of breaking one out for a touchdown, is the boost Denver needs this season with Mims Jr.
Mims Jr. will be the major catalyst against the Las Vegas Raiders in the season opener. He'll have a huge impact in the receiving game and in the return game as well. Broncos Country should not be surprised if Mims Jr. records over 100 total yards (receiving and return yards) in the season opener.