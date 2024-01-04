3 reasons why Denver Broncos' 2024 starting QB is already on the roster
Jarrett Stidham has a really good chance of continuing as the Broncos' starting quarterback into next season.
Since the retirement of Peyton Manning, the Denver Broncos have been in quarterback purgatory.
Russell Wilson was supposed to be the answer to that but even he, after the Broncos pulled off a massive trade to get him, was not long for the role. That begs the question, who is next? How much longer is it going be before this team finds a long-term answer at the most important position on the field?
The player who could easily get the next crack at it will not excite most within Broncos Country. It won't be a sexy pick. But for the reasons listed here, Jarrett Stidham has to be the odds-on-favorite to be the team's next starter.
The Broncos like Jarrett Stidham
That is, Sean Payton, likes Jarrett Stidham. This offseason, it raised some eyebrows when the Broncos gave Stidham, a backup quarterback, such a large deal in free agency. But is it possible that Payton saw this process playing out way back then?
It's entirely possible and even likely.
No matter what Payton says in the media, it's been clear from the beginning that he wasn't big on Russell Wilson and that the two likely clashed behind the scenes on a regular basis. Payton knew he might have to get another quarterback on the field and Stidham was one he saw who could run his offense the way he wants it run.
Stidham finished the 2022 season strong, taking over for Derek Carr in Las Vegas under very similar circumstances. Now it will likely be Wilson who is looking for a new team, the same way Carr did, but this time, Stidham may have a more permanent home.
In this video, Peter King gives his thoughts on the entire situation and agrees that Stidham will be the team's starting quarterback next season.