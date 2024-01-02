5 things Broncos fans should expect early on in 2024 offseason
- A shakeup in the front office
- Big decisions on two wide receivers
- A major move with a star player?
The Denver Broncos will conclude their 2023 regular season on Sunday with a road trip to Las Vegas. Now that the team has officially been eliminated from the playoffs for an eighth straight season, the only thing to play for is finishing at 9-8, which would give the team its first winning season since 2016.
But the organization already has one eye toward the offseason and following the game on Sunday, we can expect an immediate push toward getting the team better as quickly as possible.
It has been a turbulent season for the team after a 1-5 start before things turned completely around and there was a legitimate chance for a playoff spot. Following a crushing loss on Christmas Eve, those thoughts went by the wayside and the team made the choice to bench Russell Wilson.
Looking toward the offseason, here are some things that fans should expect to take place.
George Paton gets axed
This is a move that could take place as soon as the season ends.
On the Monday following the regular season, it's commonplace for teams to make decisions surrounding their head coach and front office positions. This has often been referred to as "Black Monday".
For the Broncos, there is almost no reason to keep general manager George Paton in his role. He hasn't done a good job of roster building and his decision to give Wilson the massive contract extension that he did, before he ever played a snap for the team, is the main reason why the Broncos are in the boat they are in.
Besides, Sean Payton seems to have more power and influence within the front office anyway. It's time for this move to be made.