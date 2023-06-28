3 reasons the Broncos will surpass their projected win total in 2023
3 reasons the Broncos will surpass their projected win total in 2023
The roster appears to have the most important positions solidified
Objectively speaking, there are a few positions that need to be solid if a team wants to win in the modern-day NFL. Those positions include quarterback, offensive line, wide receiver, defensive line, and cornerback.
Denver appears to have rock-solid units in all of those positions, which bodes well for their chances in 2023. Moreover, the biggest question mark of this group, the offensive line, is likely in good hands with Sean Payton. Payton has consistently been able to field very good offensive lines during his time in New Orleans, and he's also had some great draft picks along the OL, too.
With Drew Brees being a pure pocket passer, Payton needed to have solid units year in and year out, especially with how much they threw the ball in New Orleans. I have genuine faith that Russell Wilson bounces back in 2023, and I wrote an article elaborating more on that.
I think they added some great pieces to the WR room as well in Marvin Mims Jr and Marquez Callaway, who I don't think we're talking about enough, and with both Tim Patrick returning from his torn ACL and Jerry Jeudy's ridiculous end to the 2022 season, the Broncos appear to finally have a solution at WR.
I don't need to talk about the CB position much. Lastly, the defensive line has talent on paper. Their DL was fine last year, and they replaced the departed Dre'Mont Jones for Zach Allen, still have elite run-stuffer DJ Jones, and added a solid DL in Frank Clark, who can also play as a stand-up EDGE rusher.
Having these crucial positions solidified is going to be a huge boost for Denver in 2023.