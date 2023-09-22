3 reasons why Broncos' GM George Paton should be fired after 2023 season
George Paton hasn't done enough for this roster to keep his job beyond the 2023 NFL season.
Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton is building a case for himself to be fired at some point in the near future. Let's cover why he should be out of the job with the team at some point. Paton once called this roster a "sleeping giant" and it appears that the giant is still snoozing.
Paton was and is a widely-respected front office figure across the NFL, and after years of interviewing for GM spots, he finally landed on Denver for the 2021 NFL season. Paton has made some great moves. He's made some good moves. He's also made some bad moves and some really bad moves. Honestly, I don't think Paton has done enough to keep his job beyond the 2023 NFL season unless the Broncos have a quick turnaround and at least finish with a winning record.
Let's go over why he should not keep his job with the team past this year.
3 reasons why Broncos' GM George Paton should be fired after 2023 season
1. Paton lacks aggression with in-season roster changes
This is perhaps my biggest gripe with Paton, and I have talked about this with some of the contributors here at Predominantly Orange. Paton seems to do fine in the NFL Draft as a talent evaluator, but one thing that I think he doesn't do all that well is the in-season roster moves that are always necessary.
I remember when Bradley Chubb went down in 2021 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, if I'm not mistaken, Paton's move to replace Chubb's spot on the roster was to sign a practice squad player from Jacksonville. At that point, Denver was 2-0 and would start the season 3-0. There is just no in-season urgency from Paton to keep the roster at an adequate level.
Most recently, we've seen CB Damarri Mathis get absolutely cooked in coverage over the past two weeks. How hard would it be to hand free agent CB Bryce Callahan $1.5 million to come in and help? Another example I can think of is Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles. Roseman is a very aggressive GM and is constantly adding to his roster.
I remember last year, the Eagles had gotten chewed up in the run game one week, and what did Roseman do? He went out and signed Ndamukong Suh AND Linval Joseph. We need that type of aggression from our GM.