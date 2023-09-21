3 free agents the Broncos can sign to help save their 2023 season
Can the Denver Broncos dig themselves out of an early hole to save their 2023 season?
The Denver Broncos are already in an 0-2 hole to begin the 2023 NFL season. Could these three free agents come in and help save the season before it's too late? If you told me that the Denver Broncos would start 0-2 in 2023, I'd guess that the defense took a step back and the offense didn't get much better.
However, that hasn't been the case. The defense has taken a massive step back and the offense has taken a massive step forward. I guess if nothing else, the Broncos offense actually being legitimate is a nice thing to watch, even if the team is losing games. Denver is scoring nearly 25 points per game through their first two games and lead the league in points per drive.
It's an objective truth that not only Russell Wilson is playing better, but Sean Payton has fixed and will continue to fix the offense. The problem remains with Vance Joseph and the defense, and I would really hate to see a productive offensive year wasted by a bad defense. The Broncos should consider signing these free agents to save their season before it's too late.
1. Carlos Dunlap, DE
The Denver Broncos need to do something along their defensive front, in my opinion. The pass rush has been inconsistent and has really hurt them so far. There aren't a lot of great options left on the market, but someone who might be serviceable is Carlos Dunlap, who most recently played with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.
In 2022 with the Chiefs, Dunlap had 4.0 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, and 12 QB hits in 17 games, which included two starts. Honestly, for the 14-year veteran, that's pretty amazing production. Dunlap has been in the NFL since 2010 when he began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. Denver needs to add another veteran player to this room. Randy Gregory and Zach Allen have not rushed the QB that well in 2023, and Frank Clark is already hurt.
The defense needs a bit more juice up front.