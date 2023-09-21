Denver Broncos need to utilize this strategy to defeat Miami Dolphins
By Jordan Lopez
The Denver Broncos travel to Miami for their first away game to take on the Dolphins in the blistering heat. Not known for playing well at 1:00 p.m., the Broncos are tasked with their first early slate game this season down in South Florida on Sunday.
The Dolphins have started the season off hot, firing on all cylinders offensively. Head coach Mike McDaniel has done a great job making this offense explosive at all levels. He has run the ball more, making his scheme more balanced and tough to stop.
Tyreek Hill is the heart and soul of not only the offense but the entire team. His wide receiver duo, Jaylen Waddle, is questionable to play due to being in concussion protocol. These two speedy receivers are the reason they strike fear in the opposing defense.
Raheem Mostert is off to a great start with this running attack as he broke off with a huge gain for a touchdown against the Patriots. Former offensive line coach for the Broncos, Butch Barry, is the new offensive line coach for the Dolphins and that unit has surprisingly been playing well under him.
McDaniel has done a fantastic job with the weapons he has on offense and managing his quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It's one of the best offenses in the league and those weapons are a major part of why.
Sean Payton may have to lean on a strategy that his mentor once said.
Bill Parcells once said, "The best defense is less defense..."
While listening to Michael Lombardi talk on the GM Shuffle, he quoted what Bill Parcells once said when he was coaching and it was noteworthy.
"The best defense is less defense."
This was in reference to helping out a defense that is not performing well as a unit. In this case, this resembles Vance Joseph and this defense. They are one of the worst defenses in the league and Payton needs to help them out on Sunday by utilizing what his mentor once said.
Limiting possessions against the Dolphins will be key to winning the game. Miami can't score 30 or more points if Payton and the offense chew as much clock as they can.
Denver needs to win the time of possession battle by a lot. For example, the Broncos need to have the ball for more than 40 minutes of the game, leaving Miami with only 20 or fewer minutes.
As bad as the defense is playing right now under Joseph, they need to not be out on the field for an extended period of time, especially in that Miami heat.
The Dolphins are going to score as their offense is way too good to be held scoreless. McDaniel is an offensive mastermind who will find ways for his playmakers to produce at their highest level. In terms of coaching mismatches, Miami has the biggest advantage in this one.
It's Payton's job to help Joseph and that defense out by having the offense move the ball methodically, leaving the Dolphins' defense, led by Vic Fangio, under that scorching hot sun for a long time.
Using as much time as they can will help the game go by fast, leaving less time for Miami's offense to do damage against a struggling Denver defense.
Hopefully, Parcells taught Payton about this strategy and how it can be effective against a high-powered offense, led by Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill.