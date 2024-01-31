3 quarterbacks the Broncos should stay away from this offseason
The Denver Broncos will surely have a fresh face in the quarterback room this offseason, but new does not mean good.
3. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
Is this cheating? I don't think so. Russell Wilson is obviously under contract with the Broncos and was benched late in the 2023 NFL Season for Jarrett Stidham. I think Wilson's benching essentially ended his time with the team after just two seasons. The Broncos swung for the fences and missed badly with the trade, which was made back in 2022.
Because of Russell Wilson's bloated contract, the Broncos are in a bit of financial troubles. Cutting him seems to be the popular option, but I guess there is a non-zero possibility that he could return on 2024 on a reduced deal. Similar to what Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets did, I think the only scenario where Wilson is on the team is him essentially giving money back, however that may look.
Even if that option is somehow realistic for both sides, the Broncos should not even bother. It's clear that yes, Wilson may still have something left in the tank, but the Broncos do not need to try and again make it work with an aging QB who does not fit into the offensive scheme that Sean Payton likes to run.
I understand why some may want this to work out, but the Broncos should stay far away. They should stay far away from again acquiring an aging veteran retread and trying to make it work. Denver needs to turn their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft and pick a young passer who can be the franchise guy.