3 position groups Denver Broncos rank at No. 1 in the AFC West
Contrary to popular belief, the Denver Broncos do indeed have some legitimate talent on their roster, and they even have some top units in the AFC West. Don't look now, but the Broncos have a nice roster. It's still far from complete and does have some remaining holes, but overall, it's in a much better spot than it has been in previous seasons.
In fact, the Broncos have some top units in the entire AFC West. Besides the Chiefs, both the Chargers and Raiders don't exactly have strong rosters. You could argue that Denver's is the second-best in the division, and you could argue that these three units are No. 1 in the division.
1. Offensive Line
Give me the Denver Broncos offensive line over any other unit in the AFC West. There are more talented players across the three other offensive lines in the division, but Denver's, to me, is the strongest from top to bottom. The Kansas City Chiefs might have the best iOL in the entire NFL with Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, and Trey Smith, but their tackle situation is just not good.
If nothing else, the Broncos do have two stable tackles in Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, and no other AFC West team can truly say that at the moment. Denver did lose Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency this offseason, so the unit could take a hit, but it's four-strong at the moment, and if the team can find a diamond in the rough at center, they're in business.
Notably, the LA Chargers took Joe Alt, who they will play at RT, in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. If Alt pans out the way many think, the Chargers could have a lethal tackle duo with Rashawn Slater in the picture.
2. Running Back
It's hard to find an inspiring running back group in the AFC West, frankly, but the Denver Broncos have the talent and depth to rank at the top of the division at the running back spot. Featured in the team's RB room thus far is Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin. At least one of these players is likely to be cut/traded before the season begins, and I would bet that Perine is the odd man out.
But outside of the Broncos solid unit, none of the other AFC West teams really have much at the RB spot. The Chiefs do have Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire at RB, but that duo isn't that spectacular. The Raiders lost Josh Jacons in free agency to the Green Bay Packers, and the Chargers let Austin Ekeler sign with the Washington Commanders, so they'll likely feature Gus Edwards as their RB1 in 2024.
The RB talent overall in the division is sub-par, but the Broncos do have the best unit.
3. Secondary
You might not think the Denver Broncos have close to the best secondary in the AFC West, but they did add some legitimate talent to this unit this offseason, and the other unit that we could argue is the best, the Kansas City Chiefs, did lose stud CB L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, so that unit has taken a hit.
The Broncos added safety Brandon Jones and CB Levi Wallace in free agency, two proven veterans who can stabilize the unit. They re-signed safety PJ Locke III, should get Caden Sterns back this season, have a stud slot CB in Ja'Quan McMillian, and also added CB Kris Abrams-Draine in the 2024 NFL Draft.
It's hard to find an above-average secondary in the AFC West. Denver easily has the best CB duo and does have as good of talent at safety as the other three teams. The new additions on the backend for the Denver Broncos should truly help stabilize this unit in 2024 and beyond.