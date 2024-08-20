3 players who could disappoint big-time for the Broncos in the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos feel like a team ready to shock the NFL in the 2024 season, but they may also have to deal with some underperforming players. I am 100% bought into the Broncos being a fun team in 2024. This squad got better this offseason at multiple positions and could very well finish with their first winning record since 2016.
However, the roster is far from perfect, and I'm not sure it's better than "good" at this point. Frankly, they may have to deal with a few players disappointing. It's just the nature of this league, and that's kind of why free agency and the NFL Draft exist.
Let's dive into three players who could disappoint big-time for the Broncos in 2024.
Greg Dulcich, TE
We all seem to be excited about Greg Dulcich for this upcoming season, as he's put together, for the most part, a full offseason and has played in the Broncos preseason games. He looks explosive out there and could really be a nice added wrinkle for the offense.
Dulcich has all the talent in the world but has been limited to just 12 games across the first two seasons of his NFL career. He's played in 12 out of a possible 34 regular season games. Even though he's still quite early in his NFL career, there is still a ton left for Dulcich to prove, and I am afraid that this great offseason from the long-haired tight end could end up turning into another injury-riddled season.
The sad part about injury-prone players is that they typically have a hard time shedding that label, and being that this is the NFL, it's that much harder to stay healthy. Dulcich has dealt with hamstring injuries, and those are very tricky to come back from.
While I am wanting Dulcich to explode in year three, his prior seasons could paint a dark picture for what could be in store in 2024.L
Luke Wattenberg, C
I am still a bit surprised that Denver did not do more with their center position this offseason. Former center Lloyd Cushenberry scored a four-year, $50 million deal with the Tennessee Titans, and Denver was simply never going to come close to that number, so I figure they were 100% ready to move on from him.
The team signed backup OL Sam Mustipher in free agency, and also had Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth as the incumbents. Overall, it's not a good room, and the offensive line depth does seem to be a problem. Anyway, Wattenberg seems to have won the starting center competition, but he's a fifth-round pick back in 2022 and has just one start under his belt.
To call him unproven would be an understatement. Even though the Broncos have four other solid starters and one of the best guard tandems in the NFL, I can't help but wonder how shaky Wattenberg could end up being in 2024.
There are still some respectable free agents left out on the market like former Broncos center Connor McGovern. The team should consider bringing in another body here just in case and perhaps just release Mustipher or Forsyth.
Brandon Jones, S
Of all the free agent safeties on the market this past offseason, the decision to pay Brandon Jones is a bit puzzling to me, but here we are. In 54 career games, Jones has started just 30 of them, and he's in line to be a full-time starter for the Denver Broncos this season. His best year came in 2021.
He racked up one interception, one pass defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, five sacks, 79 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits. Jones clearly has the ability to get into the backfield, but in the two years following 2021, he's not come close to that production. It was an odd signing, and with the team cutting Justin Simmons and Caden Sterns, I am not sure the safety room will be as close to as good in 2024 as they were in 2023.
PJ Locke III had a nice 2023 season and earned a two-year extension, but I am just very unsure about Jones at the moment. In my opinion, the Broncos should look to the free agent safety market one last time and consider bringing someone like Jayron Kearse in to bolster the room.