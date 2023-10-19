3 players the Denver Broncos could add at the 2023 NFL trade deadline
Much has been made about the Denver Broncos selling at the deadline, but could they also add some young, cheap players at the same time?
The Denver Broncos are likely going to sell at the 2023 NFL trade deadline, but as they are doing that, could the team add a young player or two? Just because the team is likely to sell, does not mean they can't add a young player or two at the deadline. In fact, the Broncos should strive to do that.
This team needs to get a bit younger and cheaper. They need to shed some of their mid-sized contracts like those of Courtland Sutton, Justin Simmons, Josey Jewell, and Garett Bolles. Their cap situation is currently grim in 2024, so making some financially-minded moves makes sense.
Acquiring players still on rookie deals helps with that. Let's look at three players the Denver Broncos could add at the 2023 NFL trade deadline.
3 players the Denver Broncos could add at the 2023 NFL trade deadline
1. WR Terrace Marshall Jr, 23 years old, Carolina Panthers
Terrace Marshall is in his third year in the NFL and is only 23 years old. He was a second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers a couple of years ago and just has not found his footing in the NFL with the Panthers. I think a fresh start for Marshall makes a ton of sense, and I think what can happen here is the Denver Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy to the Panthers in a package that includes Marshall and a draft pick.
Marshall is 6'2", 200 pounds, and averaged over 17 yards per reception in 2022, which helped him put up a career-high 490 yards. Denver gets a bit younger and significantly cheaper at WR and grab someone in Marshall who has a pretty high ceiling.