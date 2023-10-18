Broncos reportedly shopping Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton ahead of deadline
As the annual trade deadline nears, trade rumors have picked on the Denver Broncos side of things with their top two receivers expected to be heavily involved in talks.
By Amir Farrell
It's that time of the year again when the relentless wave of trade rumors gain serious steam heading into the official trade deadline on October 31st. Along with multiple players, Denver's top two wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have been included in trade rumors as the Broncos look to begin a fire sale with the season's playoff hopes seeming long gone.
More recently, NFL insider for theScore, Jordan Schultz, reported on Bleacher Report that Jeudy and Sutton are currently available for trade as head coach Sean Payton is looking to rebuild the position to his own liking. Schultz claims that general manager George Paton attempted to trade both receivers leading up to the draft this offseason however, there were no teams willing to meet Denver's asking price. He even went as far as to say that the Broncos front office shopped Jerry Jeudy in 2022 as well, but failed to find a trade partner.
Jeudy, 24, has caught just 20 passes for 222 receiving yards and zero touchdowns through the first five games of his fourth season. The former first-round pick is coming off one of his most disappointing games coming against the Kansas City Chiefs on primetime where he caught just three passes for 14 total yards following a dispute with legendary wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. on NFL Network.
For Jeudy, he has experienced a multitude of disadvantageous scenarios through the first four years of his tenure in Denver and may finally be due for a fresh start on a different team. Especially considering the declining quarterback play and Denver's unwillingness to properly utilize his skillset in the game plan, the front office ultimately owes it to him to trade him to a deserving contender. The New York Giants, Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers are the most logical landing spots in the NFC to acquire premiere route-runner.
With Payton's recent comments that Jeudy is seemingly "frustrated" with his lack of production in the offense, the young talent could certainly be on his way out halfway through the season. The Broncos will likely net a third-round draft pick in return.
Sutton, 28, has reeled in 25 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns through the first six games of the season but seems to not be the long-term answer at the wide receiver position that general manager George Paton believed him to be when extending his contract. There are no individual areas of Sutton's game that surprise defenses or make him a true threat and appears to have lost his contested catch ability that once showed to be his most valuable asset in the receiving game two years ago.
Sutton possesses exceptional blocking, exceptional hands, and exceptional route-running but does not necessarily possess any elite traits at the NFL level, and that's okay. But these are not traits to be "exceptional" at when playing with a four-year, $60.8M contract. The Broncos are in dire need of a rebuild at the wide receiver position and trading Sutton and his contract away before the deadline would be a great start.
Besides, Payton has almost never rostered multiple elite receivers on his teams with the New Orleans Saints and will most likely continue to do the same in Denver with the hopes of maintaining a run-first identity. Therefore, it would not be a big surprise if Sutton and/or Jeudy are dealt within the next two weeks as the Broncos begin a much-needed rebuild.