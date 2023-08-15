3 NFL cut candidates that could be fits with the Denver Broncos
As roster cuts quickly approach, here are 3 cut candidates around the NFL that can be perfect fits for the Denver Broncos.
By Amir Farrell
With just two weeks remaining until the August 29th deadline in which all 32 NFL teams will be required to trim down their rosters from 90 players to 53, the Denver Broncos, as any other team, will now begin to start monitoring other league rosters for any potential roster cuts in the coming days. And as NFL preseason Week 2 wraps up later this week, one can assume many players will be receiving phone calls early next week informing them of their release.
Despite teams in the past being required to gradually trim down their rosters from 90 to 75 by a specific deadline, the new NFL CBA rule removes this deadline and instead requires teams to trim straight down from 90 to 53. Therefore, the Broncos will have a tad more time to analyze and evaluate their own players under contract however, may have to wait longer for the full wave of roster cuts around the NFL to take place as teams will be cutting 37 players all at different times.
Judging from their preseason opener, the Broncos may have to look elsewhere from their own roster and take advantage of league-wide roster spots due to a few weaknesses in their depth. Furthermore, week 2 of the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers will likely be very telling whether or not head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton decide to go out and acquire more talent.
1. K Dustin Hopkins, Los Angeles Chargers
Following his preseason showing, kicker Brett Maher seems to be under quite a decent amount of pressure to win the Broncos' starting job given the fact he missed both of his kicks and the team decided to waive kicker Elliot Fry as well. Although, Maher completed seven of his nine field goal attempts during Tuesday's camp practice missing from both 45 and 53 yards out, which is fairly solid. However, if he continues to struggle against the 49ers, the Broncos will not hesitate to call up a few free agents.
Or, perhaps the Broncos are monitoring other kickers that are currently rostered? Maybe division rival Dustin Hopkins? Hopkins has repeatedly been discussed as a cut candidate for the Los Angeles Chargers over the course of the offseason due to the emergence of kicker Cameron Dicker. Dicker has shown serious potential as an elite kicker in the NFL which has thus pushed Hopkins out the window after dealing with injuries the majority of 2022.
Dealing with a hamstring injury last season, Hopkins played in just five games but completed nine of his 10 field goal attempts while going a perfect 12/12 on extra point attempts. Limping through a hamstring strain, he also made four consecutive field goals during MNF's matchup against the Broncos in week 6 in which he kicked the game-winner in overtime.
In 2021, playing a full 17 games, Hopkins completed 30/34 field goal attempts with the Chargers and Washington Football Team and looked virtually flawless. Sean Payton has informed the media multiple times that the front office will continue to evaluate the kicker position and monitor any available. Do not be surprised if the Broncos are the first ones on the phone when the Chargers cut ties with Hopkins later this offseason.