3 new teams who could acquire Russell Wilson in 2024 NFL season
Russell Wilson will have a job as a starting QB in the NFL in 2024, but it might not be with Denver.
Could the Denver Broncos manage to trade Russell Wilson in 2024? Well, if so, these three teams might make a ton of sense for the veteran QB. Wilson might not be with the Denver Broncos in 2024. His tenure with the Broncos has been a total disaster. He's started 21 games for the Broncos. Denver has gone 5-16 in those games.
He's thrown for 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions and has earned a passer rating of 88.5 since joining the team. Denver has been horrible, to say the least, and many would say this year that Russell Wilson is not the problem, but he's also not the solution, either. I think that is a fair assessment of the QB.
Moreover, The Athletic's Dianna Russini had this to say about Russell Wilson in Denver:
"It’s unclear whether Payton will stick with Russell Wilson at quarterback past this season. If the Broncos decide to move on from him, Wilson has another $37 million that becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year in March. I would be surprised if Wilson is part of the Broncos’ future"- Dianna Russini
It seems like Sean Payton doesn't appear to be committed to Wilson beyond this year. Denver would have to endure a tough financial burden, but it is possible to move on from the QB. Well, in some alternate universe, Denver is able to trade the QB. Being able to trade Russell Wilson would be a miracle, and the Broncos would likely have to take a pretty light haul if they managed to find a partner.
Whether the Broncos just release him outright or find a trade partner, these three teams might make a ton of sense for Russell Wilson in 2024.
1. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are barely treading water with Desmond Ridder at QB, and I think Falcons' head coach Arthur Smith is beginning to feel his seat warm up. He went 7-10 in his first two seasons as head coach of the team and is off to a 3-3 start in 2023. Well, they appeared to have figured out the defense, as that unit has ranked 14th in the NFL.
Their scoring offense ranks 29th, which is bad. I don't think you can tell me that Russell Wilson wouldn't be an upgrade over Desmond Ridder. If Smith and the Falcons are feeling the heat after 2023 and are needing to make a significant QB upgrade, Russell Wilson might be their answer. Atlanta does feature a strong offensive line and run game, which is precisely what Russell Wilson needs to succeed at this point in his career.