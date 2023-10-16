3 Quick-fixes the 2023 Denver Broncos can make right away
Are there any quick fixes for the Denver Broncos?
By Jack Ramsey
The 2023 Denver Broncos have been a train wreck in plenty of ways. The defense is one of the worst units in football, and the offense is rapidly declining after a strong start to the season. The Broncos sit at 1-5 during a long week after being embarrassed in Kansas City (again), but can still make meaningful strides this year towards fixing their overall issues.
Here are three quick fixes the 2023 Broncos can implement to help the franchise's rebuild
3 quick-fixes for Denver Broncos after 1-5 start
1) More Marvin Mims Jr.
One of the more perplexing features of the 2023 Broncos has been the lack of Marvin Mims Jr. The rookie is averaging two targets a game but somehow ranks second on the team in receiving yards, coming in just a hair under 250 yards. Mims, who has admittedly struggled with fumbles in the return game, has yet to show a real defect offensively. He missed one pitch from Samaje Perine against the Jets, but you could argue that the toss was too tall for the vertically challenged rookie.
Mims is also a weapon the Broncos have been trying to build for multiple years. The Broncos have spent a good portion of the past few years trying to turn Jerry Jeudy into a speed-first receiver, who can also be used as a decoy due to his running abilities, or simply a rushing threat on the offensive front. Now that the Broncos have a natural fit as a dual-threat receiver, the Broncos do not seem interested in using Mims expansively. Mims has been on the field for just 27% of the Broncos snaps, and has only been targeted 12 times. If the Broncos are set on building towards 2024, they need to expand Mims' role, and quickly.