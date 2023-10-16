2024 NFL Draft: Where do the Denver Broncos currently pick?
Could the Denver Broncos really earn the #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?
We are approaching the halfway point of the 2023 NFL season, and the Denver Broncos are extremely close to earning the #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Could this really happen? Through Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, the Denver Broncos are currently slated to pick third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
As of now, they sit behind the Chicago Bears. The Carolina Panthers are 0-6 to begin the season, but they gave their first-round pick in 2024 to the Bears in order to move up back in 2023 to select Bryce Young. So as long as the Panthers keep losing, the Bears will have the top pick. And the Chicago Bears themselves have the second overall pick in April's draft as well.
As of now, it seems pretty likely that USC QB Caleb Williams will go first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. There have been light rumblings that he'd stay at school to try and leverage his way onto a good team, but I don't think that would ever happen, especially when you consider that dysfunctional teams are the ones who always have the first pick in the draft.
The Bears currently have Justin Fields playing well, but with Williams being a generational prospect, I don't think there's anything Fields can do to avoid not being replaced by Williams. And I don't really think Chicago would trade down from their second-overall pick unless they got a great haul.
It'd be likely that if Chicago had picks 1 and 2, they'd pick Williams and either stud WR Marvin Harrison Jr or stud LT Olu Fashanu. That could potentially leave Denver with UNC QB Drake Maye falling into their lap with the third overall pick. They could also have their choice between Maye and Harrison JR or Fashanu with their third pick.
Denver is in a very solid spot currently to draft their QB of the future, but I don't think they are quite bad enough to climb to that #1 spot. I don't think Sean Payton would hate picking third overall, and this team is far from being competent, so I don't think winning games really does much for the Denver Broncos.