3 massive moves the Denver Broncos can make in the next calendar year
The Denver Broncos seem to be on the right track with their franchise heading into 2024, and they could truly kick it up a notch over the next year. Cutting ties with Russell Wilson and building around Bo Nix has been a major but necessary change in Broncos Country.
And all of a sudden, Denver feels like they could be a frisky team in 2024 and beyond. Well, as I have said before, the most ideal scenario is that Denver is indeed a breakout team in 2024, as this allows them to make some all-in type of moves and they'd also have a QB on a rookie deal.
Let's get super optimistic and talk about three massive moves the Broncos could make in the next calendar year.
Denver can acquire a top-tier wide receiver
The Denver Broncos do not have a top-tier wide receiver in their roster currently, but if nothing else, the room is quite deep. All of Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, and Devaughn Vele could end up having a role in the offense, and on a side note, Mims has been pretty silent this offseason.
He may be the most likely WR to take the next step, but the offseason didn't really indicate he can in 2024. The Broncos may be in a similar spot next offseason where they still have a deep WR room but don't have that "Batman" on the roster. Could this lead to them getting very aggressive in acquiring a top wide receiver?
The wide receiver market this offseason has exploded, and guys like CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk are still without long-term deals. I don't see why this trend would not continue next offseason, which could give the Broncos a chance to make a move here.
Denver can sign Patrick Surtain II to a mega-extension
There have been a ton of high-end cornerbacks signing extensions this offseason. Whether this comes now or four months from now remains to be seen, but Patrick Surtain II is very likely to become the highest-paid CB in NFL history when the deal gets done with the Broncos.
I would not be shocked to see this number creep toward $25 million per season.
This would shatter even the top of the market today. Top CBs like AJ Terrell and Jaylon Johnson have signed extensions this offseason, and they will only make Surtain's deal more expensive. The Broncos surely have no issue paying PS2 what he wants, but being that he's still got two more years of team control, Denver may not immediately hammer this deal out.
Denver can go all-in during free agency in 2025
The most ideal of ideal scenarios in 2024 is the Denver Broncos turn out to be a good football team, perhaps flirt with a winning record, and have every reason to go all-in in free agency next offseason. This could give them a stud QB in Bo Nix on a rookie deal, which is the biggest advantage in all of sports.
In this case, the Broncos would surely begin creating a ton of cap space and would load up the roster. Just look at what the Houston Texans did this offseason -- they traded for WR Stefon Diggs and signed DE Danielle Hunter. These all-in moves by Houston indicate they want to make a run with their QB, CJ Stroud.
The Broncos hope to follow this method in 2025, and this would be a huge but very welcome change and time period in Broncos Country.