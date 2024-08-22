Tim Patrick is the new Michael Thomas for Sean Payton and the Broncos
By Kaden Staab
Tim Patrick was once a surprising yet extremely consistent wide receiver for the Denver Broncos. Having back-to-back 700-plus receiving yard seasons in 2020 and 2021, he then followed up the 2022 and 2023 seasons with season-ending injuries derailing what seemed to be a promising passing threat for the Broncos moving forward. That said, Patrick is back for the 2024 season and finally caught his first touchdown this past week against Green Bay. The magic here is where he lined up for all his catches in the same game.
Lining up as a tight end or in the slot is very interesting. Why? This is where we tie in former Saints receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas was once one of the league's best wide receivers in New Orleans. When paired with Sean Payton and Drew Brees, these three formed one of the most dangerous trios the league had at the time. Thomas's best seasons came when Payton had him lined up in the slot. Cutting across the middle of the field generated his nickname "slant boy." Regardless, Thomas was instrumental in their success so now Payton having Patrick line up similarly could bode well for not only Patrick's success but the entire Broncos offense as a whole.
Taking a look at Thomas's best seasons, 2018 and 2019 respectfully, he was not only an unstoppable force but even brought home offensive Player of the Year in 2019. That year, he caught 149 passes for 1,725 yards. Now, should we expect Tim Patrick to catch 140-plus balls and gain over 1,500 yards in 2024? No. I wouldn't go that far. But Patrick being healthy once again and Coach Payton showcasing him in a role that he once had Thomas fill, you can see where the upside is shining through.
Both Thomas and Patrick have had injury-riddled careers to this point. Thomas hasn't made it through a full season since 2019 and Patrick, as stated earlier, hasn't seen any action for two seasons straight. There is no guarantee that Patrick has 17 games in him nor the ability in a deep wide receiver unit to carve out a commanding share of the passes caught. However, being one of the few receivers Payton has at his disposal who isn't known for dropping passes, he could become a very reliable target in the red zone for that exact purpose.
In today's NFL, teams need weapons in what has become a super high-octane offensive league. The Broncos will need Patrick to remain healthy if they want to compete at the highest level. When he's on the field he's easily one of the best receivers they have. A bill of good health and a high dosage of Payton and Nix will only bode well for all parties involved. Patrick has the traits and abilities to be that Thomas esq guy for Payton, he just has to remain between the numbers and not in the locker room.