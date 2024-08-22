Denver Broncos must inquire about stud cornerback that Sean Payton drafted
Sean Payton has brought over some of his players from the Saints to the Denver Broncos. He should continue that trend and see if he can make an even bigger move. NFL analysts proposed a few trades that he'd like to see before the beginning of the 2024 NFL Season, and the Denver Broncos got involved in this:
Marshon Lattimore, you say? Well, at this point, we all know the story. Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints had intended to take Patrick Mahomes with the 11th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. They were leaped by the Kansas City Chiefs, so then proceeded to take Lattimore with their first round pick.
Lattimore is among the best cornerbacks in the NFL and is on a New Orleans Saints team that is rapidly headed toward a major rebuild and contract house-cleaning. A tale as old as time; the Saints again need some long-term cap space, and they could begin that process by offloading a few veteran players, as even in the weak NFC, they are not going anywhere.
The Broncos and Payton should call up Saints GM Mickey Loomis and ask if he wants to send Lattimore over. The Saints did take CB Kool-Aid McKinstry in the 2024 NFL Draft, so they literally have his replacement on the roster. Lattimore is still just 28 years old and has made four Pro Bowls in his NFL career.
He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017 and has accumulated 15 interceptions, 86 passes defended, and 375 total tackles in 90 career regular season games. Lattimore has played in just 17 games across the last two seasons, so the injury bug is a bit of a concern. For the inept Saints, there is just no reason to continue rostering Lattimore.
He's not going to be a part of their long-term plans, and he would fit right in with the Denver Broncos. Lining up across Patrick Surtain II would give Denver the best CB duo in the NFL, and this doesn't even consider elite slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian. Second-year player Riley Moss seems to have run away with the second starting CB job, but he's no Lattimore.
This is an easy move for the Denver Broncos to make if you ask me and one that would help their defense reach a top-10 level in 2024.