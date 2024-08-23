3 crucial positions the Broncos could address when teams begin roster cuts
The Denver Broncos could look to take advantage of players that teams decide to cut when the offseason roster cuts begin in the coming days. One team's trash is another's treasure, right? The Broncos have really improved their roster this offseason, but they have a chance to improve it one last time before the start of the 2024 NFL Season.
With roster cuts soon coming, Denver should look to the free agent market once more to see if there are some players at certain positions they can sign to add some more talent before the season begins.
3 positions the Broncos could address when teams begin roster cuts
Tight End
The Denver Broncos must look to bolster their tight end room when NFL roster cuts happen. Right now, the top two players in this room figure to be Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich. Lucas Krull has just not played well recently and seems to be on his way out. And even though Dulcich has high-end receiving ability, he's still unproven and cannot stay on the field.
Adam Trautman is simply just a guy, and I am not sure this TE room won't be the worst in the NFL. The Broncos must look to the free agent market when teams begin their roster cuts. It's hard to say specifically who could be out there, but it's clear that the TE spot is the weakest on the roster at this moment. This could end up being a late-offseason add for Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos,
Center
I am quite surprised that the Denver Broncos did not do more at the center position given how deep the free agent market was. The team was not going to re-sign Lloyd Cushenberry, as he scored a $50 million deal from the Tennessee Titans. Denver did sign Sam Mustipher in free agency, but he's more of a backup player for depth purposs.
Both Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth have been competing for the starting center spot, and it looks like Wattenberg, with all of one career start, is going to win the job. That might set the Broncos up for failure at this position. I had frequently talked about wanting the team to sign Connor Williams, a top-10 center who signed late with the Seattle Seahawks, but here we are.
The Broncos offensive line depth as a whole is quite iffy, so any interior player cut should be on the team's radar to bring in before the regular season.
Defensive Tackle
The Denver Broncos did not cut DJ Jones this offseason, which was a surprise to me. DJ Jones and Malcolm Roach figure to be the top two bodies at defensive tackle, and with all the DL moves that Denver made, it feels like they could make one more to bolster the unit before the regular season begins.
The Broncos defensive line was arguably the worst in football in 2023, and it's clear that improving the unit was a top priority for Sean Payton and George Paton. The addition of defensive end John Franklin-Myers is going to be a huge one, and Malcolm Roach is quite the run-stuffer. If the Broncos hope to be playing meaningful football in December, reinforcing the defensive line once more is a smart move. Games in the NFL are won and lost in the trenches.