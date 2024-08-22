Peyton Manning reacts to Broncos naming Bo Nix starting QB for 2024
There wasn't exactly a passing of the torch for Peyton Manning after he rode off into the sunset as a Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion quarterback. Manning spent just four seasons in Denver, but it was one of the most glorious eras in Denver Broncos' history. Manning still resides in the Denver area and is an ambassador for the Broncos to this day, so of course everyone wants to know what he thinks of Bo Nix being named the starting quarterback.
Manning was actually just recently at Broncos training camp watching practice, conversing with Sean Payton, and getting his eyes on the rookie first-round pick.
Manning -- along with Broncos Hall of Famer John Elway -- was participating in the BMW Championship golf event in Castle Pines and took a moment to talk about Bo Nix with the press on hand.
Manning said that he thinks Nix has had a great offseason and that his experience shines through in the way he's seen him practice.
"I know what that's like, starting as a rookie in your first NFL game. But he'll be ready, and pulling hard for him.
He doesn't need any advice from me. He knows he's going to have to lean on his teammates and the veteran players have got to help him. Right? They've got to do their part. They've got to play good D, got to run the ball, got to make some plays for him. He'll be ready. As Sean said, he's been a great student. The cerebral part of the game, he's picked up. It's a marathon, not a sprint as a rookie. I'm a fan of playing right away. Getting the experience is only going to make him better."
- Peyton Manning on Bo Nix
Manning usually holds out hope that some rookie quarterback will break his NFL rookie record of 28 interceptions, but certainly he doesn't want Nix to do that. But Manning's rookie season with the Colts can sort of serve as a source of comfort for what can happen after a rookie goes through their struggles. We aren't anticipating Bo Nix throwing 28 interceptions, by any stretch, but the pressure on rookie quarterbacks nowadays is to reset unfair standards.
Fans often expect the CJ Stroud type of rookie breakthrough, or what we saw from Patrick Mahomes in his first year as a starter. The reality is, barely a dozen quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era have thrown 20-plus touchdowns in their rookie years. Peyton Manning obviously understands the struggle but is confident that Nix is going to be able to be better off with the experience.