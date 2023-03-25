3 Lessons the Broncos can learn from other Denver area sports teams
The Denver area has enjoyed some great sports success in the past decade or so. The Broncos and Avalanche have both brought home titles, Nikola Jokic has won multiple MVPs, and the Rockies have made it to the playoffs twice.
However, times have somewhat changed in Denver lately. The Broncos and Rockies have both fallen into playoff droughts that feel like a never-ending abyss and despite all their successes during the regular season the Nuggets are yet to make any serious noise in the postseason. The Avs are reigning Stanley Cup champs, but have been snake bitten by the injury bug all season.
However, the Broncos could learn a good lesson or two from some of the other Denver area sports teams:
From the Rockies: Build on the Good Times
Entering the 2019 season, the Rockies were coming off back-to-back playoff appearances, and were looking for a third. However, the Rockies faltered heavily in the 2019 season and did not return to the MLB playoffs. They went 71-91. After 2019, they dealt star Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals for a minimal return, they let Trevor Story leave for Boston without any sort of compensation. The best two-season run in team history was quickly over for the Rockies.
From this, the Broncos should learn that finding sustained success is pretty hard in sports, and they should do basically anything in their power to build on each and every successful season the team has. The Rockies did almost nothing to secure their offensive core, and let a few fan favorites and franchise pillars walk out the door.
The Broncos have done the same with Von Miller but were able to bring back a nice return for Miller at the deadline. The Broncos should make a concerted effort to keep their core intact and make sure that homegrown stars are able to play at home for longer. If not, it could be very easy to see more years for the Broncos like the 2022 campaign.
From the Nuggets: Build Around Your Stars
The Nuggets pulled off one of the greatest heists in sports drafting history in 2014 by taking now two-time MVP Nikola Jokic in the second round during what was a TV commercial break on ESPN. Jokic has won the last two MVP awards, leading the way for a Nuggets team that has now made the playoffs every year since the 2018-2019 season, and they are well on their way to clinching a spot in the 2022-2023 tournament as well.
Despite all of that, the Nuggets still have not sniffed an NBA title. The Nuggets are one of the top contenders for this year's ring, but that doesn't erase their previous failures. If the Nuggets can not win the 2023 title, one thing is crystal clear: they need to build around Jokic more aggressively. The Broncos also need to be aggressive in building around their stars. They started that process in free agency this past month by adding Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers to their offensive line, but the process does not end there. They need to be aggressive and help build the best cast of talent that they can.
From the Avs: Everything Follows Good Coaching
The Colorado Avalanche are your reigning Stanley Cup champions. The Avs won the Cup in 2022, the third in team history, and won in their fifth straight playoff appearance. However, things weren't always peachy and trending upward for the Avalanche. The Avs missed the playoffs three seasons in a row from the 2014-2015 season through the 2016-2017 season. The 2016-2017 season was head coach Jared Bednar's first season with the team, and they managed a horrid record of 22-56-4. However, every year since, the Avs have made it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, culminating in a 2021-2022 title.
For the Avs, you can not talk about their franchise turnaround without giving loads of credit to head coach Jared Bednar. Bednar has proven to be the best coach for this Avalanche franchise and has helped lead them to the promised land. For the Broncos, Sean Payton could become their version of Bednar, and could also help oversee a franchise turn around. However, that is a two way street. The Avs have provided Bednar with the necessary tool to win, including a homerun of a deadline in 2022.
They were aggressive and rewarded Bednar with the pieces he needed to finish off a title run. Sean Payton is undoubtedly a great fit for the Broncos, but in the same conversation, ownership and GM George Paton must provide Payton with the tools needed to succeed, just like Joe Sakic and Chris MacFarland have for Bednar