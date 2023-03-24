The Denver Broncos have gotten a little too quiet
After being very aggressive during the first days of free agency, the Denver Broncos have gotten eerily quiet since then. Do they have something cooking? What are the Broncos doing at this moment? They raced out to the lead in free agency, making a few splash signings in Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers, and Zach Allen.
They were one of the biggest spenders of this period and have gotten eerily quiet since then. Reports indicated that the team was heavily in on free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard and apparently talked to Adam Thielen.
Well, the team was unable to sign either player and it seems like something is up. The team also did not make a play for former Sean Payton draft pick Brandin Cooks, who went to the Cowboys for just a 5th and 6th round pick.
Recently, the team made a couple of lowkey signings in Riley Dixon, a former Bronco, and Tony Jones Jr, a depth chart running back. Neither move is likely going to make much of a difference at all, and seeing as Denver was recently in on some well-known free agents, do they have something more up their sleeve?
The team has a gaping hole with their center situation. Lloyd Cushenberry is not a starting-caliber center in the NFL and Denver doesn't exactly have a high draft pick to take a day-one starter.
They also have had both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton in trade rumors this offseason, so there could be something there. On the defensive side, Denver still has holes along their defensive line and at cornerback.
They lost DeShawn Williams to the Carolina Panthers and cut Ronald Darby. The Broncos still have a few holes left on their roster that could come back to bite them if they don't get filled, and they don't have the draft capital to be able to fill those holes.
There has to be some more moves coming in free agency for Denver, and the Broncos have gone quiet, so part of me thinks that something is up.