3 keys for Denver to beat Chicago in Week 4
The Denver Broncos are winless through the first three weeks of the season ... how can they win their matchup against the Chicago Bears?
The Denver Broncos have lost their first three games of the 2023-24 season. The first two at home, against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Washington Commanders respectively, and the third one, on the road against the Miami Dolphins. They lost the first two by a combined difference of three points, and the third one by fifty points, a very embarrassing game, the worst loss in franchise history probably.
The Denver Broncos will travel again for their second consecutive game on the road. This time it will be in Chicago, against the 0-3 Bears, at Soldier Field, hoping to get their first win of the season.
The last time the Denver Broncos played against the Bears in Chicago was in 2015, and the Broncos won by a score of 17-15, with Brock Osweiler starting at quarterback.
With that being said, here are my three main keys for the Broncos to win against the Chicago Bears in their week four matchup.
1. Defensive pressure and turnovers:
The Chicago Bears are also a winless team. Their third-year quarterback Justin Fields has not found a good offensive rhythm, despite the front office getting him a true wide receiver in DJ Moore. Offensively, the Bears have looked horrendous, but let's not forget that Fields is a very athletic quarterback, and with the Broncos defense missing a lot of tackles ...
The Bears have the following offensive rankings:
- 29th in total yards (750)
- 27th in points scored (47)
- 31st in passing yards (445)
- 31st in passing yards/game (148.33)
- 22nd in rushing attempts (71)
- 2nd in rushing yards (305)
- 17th in rushing yards/game (101.7)
- T-30th in rushing touchdowns (2)
- 26th in points per game (15.7)
- T-2nd in most sacks allowed (13)
The Broncos defense has had only four sacks so far in the season, but they have to take advantage of the Bears because their offensive line has been bad. They have already lost two starting players from their OL ... Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones. As I mentioned above, the Bears' OL has allowed the second-most sacks so far in the season (4 against the Packers in week 1, 6 against the Buccaneers in week 2, and 3 against the Chiefs in week 3).
Regarding turnovers, Fields is tied for the second-worst quarterback regarding interceptions. He has four so far. The Bears have four offensive fumbles and have lost two. The Broncos defense has had only one defensive turnover in their three games. They must put good pressure on Justin Fields and create these turnovers.
2. Establish an EXPLOSIVE passing game:
The Chicago Bears not only have one of the worst offenses in the NFL, but they also have one of the worst defenses in the league. The only defense worse than the Bears unit, statistically is Denver's defense. If you exclude the Dolphins game, Chicago's defense is worse than the Broncos', and Denver must take advantage of it.
There are two categories where the Bears' defense is worse than the Broncos'. These are sacks (1), and total passing yards (857). With that being said, and for everyone to forget what happened in Miami, a shoutout win or a win by a big point differential would be great, not only to gain confidence as a team but also to build good momentum going forward. This is the perfect game for Sean Payton, Russell Wilson, and the offense to do it.
Russell has been great statistically, and the Bears' defense has been awful against the passing game. The Bears pass defense is allowing 8.7 yards per completion, a 68.7 completion percentage, and 2.33 passing touchdowns per game.
Marvin Mims has had some 40+ yard catches in the past two games, the Broncos should involve more Marvin Mims.
3. Second half and win the turnover battle:
The Broncos have played three games so far in the season and have failed to score more than three points in the third quarter, and more than nine points in the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, they scored three against the Raiders and did not score against the Commanders and Dolphins. In the fourth quarter, they scored three against the Raiders, nine against the Commanders and seven against the Dolphins.
The Denver Broncos have been outscored 63-9 in the second half of their first three games. Either turnovers or punts, but the Broncos have not been capitalizing on their drives in the second half.
Another thing that is very important is winning the turnover battle. Winning the turnover battle does not mean that you will win the game, but it is a very important aspect. As I mentioned before, the Broncos only have one defensive turnover, and it was in the first game of the season. Since then no turnovers.
Will the Broncos finally win their first game of the season on Sunday against the Bears?