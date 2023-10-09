3 Denver Broncos who are guaranteed to not be on the team in 2024
Some veteran players are clearly not going to be on the team in 2024.
The Denver Broncos are about to undergo a ton of change in the coming weeks and months as they likely embrace a rebuild. There are certainly some players who are not back with the team in 2024, no matter what. Some very overdue changes are on the horizon for the Denver Broncos. We might be watching the worst team in Broncos history, and I think we've all been surprised at the on-field product.
Denver is now 1-4 and currently holds the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team also has a slew of aging veterans who are either simply not good enough or are not players who would necessarily fit into their long-term plans. Now that the team did lose in Week 5, they will surely begin to sell off some veteran players to acquire more draft capital.
Denver does have a first-round pick in 2024, but they do not have a second-rounder. The team clearly needs to rebuild the defensive side of the ball and needs some reinforcements on offense. Prepare yourselves for some massive change.
1. Justin Simmons, S
Justin Simmons might be the most obvious candidate to not be with the team in 2024, at least. I think he's going to get moved at the trade deadline, and even if he isn't, I think Denver trades him in the offseason. Simmons has been with the team since 2016, so he's endured every single post-Manning season. He was a part of the 9-7 Broncos in 2016, but he's never played in the postseason.
He also turns 30 this year and doesn't play a very valuable position at safety. With him being under contract through 2024 and the Broncos being able to save over $10 million on their cap number, getting a second or third-round pick for Simmons from a contending team makes all the sense in the world.