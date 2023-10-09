Denver Broncos 3 stock up, 3 stock down following gut-wrenching loss to New York Jets

Patrick Surtain II lined up across from Garrett Wilson on 20 of 29 routes (69.0%).



Surtain allowed just 1 reception for 12 yards & had an interception on 4 targets in coverage against Wilson, with an average target separation of 1.6 yards.#NYJvsDEN | #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/7wMpVjLscj