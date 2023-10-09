Dallas Cowboys could help Broncos get out of Russell Wilson contract
Could the Denver Broncos engage in a QB swap?
The Denver Broncos are going to undergo a ton of change next offseason, and this crazy scenario may allow them to get out of Russell Wilson's huge contract. Perhaps Russell Wilson could find himself on a new team in the 2024 NFL season.
Nothing is working for the Denver Broncos right now. The team is fielding one of the worst defenses in NFL history, and the offense has largely been efficient, but it's also been virtually non-existent in the second half of games. Russell Wilson has played pretty well. He's still on pace for over 4,000 yards and over 30 touchdown passes.
Wilson is not the primary issue, but the Broncos long list of issues may force them to make a huge move at the quarterback position. As of now, they are projected to have negative cap space in 2024. A few roster moves here and there can clear some out, but the cap health of the Broncos is not projected to be that good right now.
Wilson also enters his age-36 season in 2024, which is something to keep in mind. Well, just because Sean Payton has been able to work with and get solid production out of Wilson, that does not mean that he necessarily wants to keep working with Wilson if there is a way for the Denver Broncos to get out of his massive contract.
Once upon a time, Russell Wilson had some level of interest in wanting to be traded to the Cowboys. I assume with the franchise being a worldwide, corporate brand, Wilson likely wanted to be able to take advantage of that with his own brand, and the Cowboys have been a winning team in recent years. Perhaps that interest is still there?
The Cowboys' offensive coordinator is Brian Schottenheimer, who was with Russell Wilson in Seattle for a few years, and it just so happened to be the three most productive years of his NFL career. With Dallas having a strong defense and run game, doesn't it sort of make sense for Russell Wilson to be a good fit in Dallas?
I think this crazy scenario may actually have some legs if the Cowboys again falter in the playoffs. Sure, Dak Prescott has not played well over the last year, but he's also got a very solid NFL career of production up to this point. I also think Sean Payton has proven that he can get production out of any QB he works with.
I don't doubt Payton's ability to "fix" Prescott like he did with Wilson. Well, what would the Denver Broncos get out of this? Well, Prescott is several years younger than Wilson, and he'd likely come over on a cheaper contract. Getting younger and cheaper at the position would be a great deal, especially if the level of production stays the same.
This may allow the Denver Broncos to invest financial resources into other positions if they are able to pull this crazy scenario off. Given Wilson's and Prescott's contracts, some type of restructuring from both sides would be necessary to facilitate the trade, but it might end up being good for both sides in the end.