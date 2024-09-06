3 Denver Broncos players with the most to lose in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos could be even more aggressive in re-tooling their roster next offseason, and these three players may have the most to lose in 2024. Don't look now, but the Broncos could be a force in 2025 if rookie QB Bo Nix turns out to be the right pick.
The Broncos are currently in a spot where they could go all-in via free agency and perhaps a major trade next offseason. Doing so may also force them to say goodbye to some players. Denver does have a few faces on the roster that truly have everything to lose as we head into the 2024 NFL Season.
Greg Dulcich, TE
It's now or never for Greg Dulcich, the Broncos tight end who has suited up for all of 12 games in two seasons in the NFL. He's got TE1 receiving ability, and he showed that as a rookie. Dulcich isn't much of a blocker, but we're increasingly seeing the top TEs in the NFL not necessarily being excellent at that.
Dulcich being able to put a full season together could see him breakout for a career year and earn an extension from Denver. If it's another season where he simply can't stay on the field, Denver is going to let him walk. Not only would it be brutal for Dulcich's future in the NFL, but his potential financial earnings also take a massive hit.
Sean Payton loves his tight ends, and I am sure he is praying for Dulcich to develop into the player he can be, but Dulcich still has a ton to prove.
Javonte Williams, RB
Javonte Williams averaged less than four yards per carry in 2023 and has never averaged more than 4.4 yards per carry in his NFL career. After a brutal knee injury prematurely ended his 2022 season, Williams returned for 16 games in 2023, racking up just 774 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.
The team took him in the second-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and coming into the NFL, he was seen as a bell-cow running back. He showed a lot of promise in his rookie season and has not been able to capture that since. He's also a free agent following the 2024 NFL Season, and with Sean Payton having a history in paying running backs, I am sure he'd not at all shy away from extending Williams.
However, the team now has two younger running backs in Jaleel McLaughlin and rookie Audric Estime. The Broncos could very well head into 2025 with a RB room if Estime, McLaughlin, and a free agency pickup. I'm not sure Denver is going to offer Javonte Williams any sort of extension unless he explodes and has the best year of his career.
With Samaje Perine also out of the picture, Javonte Williams truly has no excuses.
Baron Browning, EDGE
I am waiting for Baron Browning to establish himself as a legitimate NFL pass rusher. Many have said that his speed and bend is Von Miller-esque, but his production is anything but. Browning hasn't played more than 14 games in any of his three NFL seasons and has 9.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and nine QB hits in 38 career games.
He's averaged six tackles for loss and 10 QB hits through his career over a 17-game season. I get that he was a mid-round pick, but the Broncos may have three better pass rushers on their roster heading into 2024 in Jonah Elliss, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto. Being that the team took Elliss in the 2024 NFL Draft and Browning being a free agent this coming offseason, this could be a crucial year for his NFL career.
Browning breaking out could lead to the team having no choice but to extend the player, or Browning's potential price tag actually leads him to chase the money on another team. But if the player again produces at the "eh" level he has in years 1-3, he's not going to be a hugely-desired player when free agency rolls around.