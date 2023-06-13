3 catastrophes the Denver Broncos must avoid in the 2023 season
Even though the arrow seems to be pointing in the right direction for the Denver Broncos, there still is a chance that the team crashes and burns in 2023. What would that look like? This is the last thing that we as fans and the organization wants to happen in 2023.
The 2022 season felt like the rockiest of bottoms in recent memory for the Broncos. Could it get much worse than last year? Well, I don't think so. I do think that the Broncos at least not finishing with a winning record would be a huge disappointment, but I don't think that would come close to what we saw in 2022.
There are a few things that can happen to the team in 2023 that would spell disaster for their season. They'd be absolute catastrophes. What three disasters in the 2023 season should the Denver Broncos try to avoid?
3 catastrophes the Denver Broncos must avoid in the 2023 season
1. Injuries pile up once again, many starters miss games
The Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans were the most injured teams in the NFL last year. Just take a look at this table, which looks at total man games lost due to injury:
And, imagine that, some of the healthiest teams in the NFL in 2022 were also making deep playoff runs, so there does appear to be a bit of a correlation between staying healthy and some form of success.
The Broncos did redo their strength and conditioning staff in 2023, moving on from Loren Landow and bringing in Dan Dalrymple as the head strength and conditioning coach. Will that be enough? Well, the Broncos have been one of the most injured teams in the NFL over the last five seasons, so perhaps this change will yield better results.
Denver losing players, specifically starters to injuries in 2023 will put a dagger in the coming season.