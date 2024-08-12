3 Broncos players who should be cut after preseason Week 1
The Denver Broncos won their first preseason game of 2024 against the Indianapolis Colts, but it wasn't the cleanest game from every player who got a chance to take the field. In fact, there are some players who might be on the early chopping block after what we saw vs. the Colts.
The Broncos, like every team in the NFL, are allowed to keep 90 players on their roster until final cuts are made after the last preseason game, and teams typically take advantage of that. We're not likely to see all of these guys immediately cut, and they'll be given a chance to bounce back in Week 2 of the preseason, but what players could or should be on the chopping block after their performances against Indy?
Let's look at a trio of names to consider.
3 Broncos players who could be cut after Colts preseason game
1. Matt Peart, offensive tackle
After the season-ending injury to offensive tackle Quinn Bailey, the Broncos are searching for who that next man up could be not only in their jumbo sets but potentially as the team's swing tackle. Sean Payton stated earlier in training camp that the team views Alex Palczewski as a right tackle and we saw him cross-train at right guard against the Colts as well.
That leaves questions about who would play left tackle in the event that anything happened to Garett Bolles. Well, the first guy up right now is former Giants third-round pick Matt Peart, who was one of the Broncos' worst offensive linemen in the game against the Colts, at least in pass protection.
Things seemed to get considerably better when Demontrey Jacobs came into the game, so perhaps Jacobs is a legitimate threat to make the 53-man roster over Peart at this point. We'll see how much of a competition there is at that spot based on who plays behind Bolles against the Packers in Week 2.
2. Samaje Perine, running back
Even though we got a mixed bag from about everyone that played the running back position in this game against the Colts, the guy who needs to bounce back in the worst way right now is veteran Samaje Perine.
Perine is the most experienced back on the roster, which is why it's so frustrating to see him drop a pass that could have converted a long third down. Not only did Perine drop the pass, though, but he tipped it up into the air and into the arms of Colts defensive back Kenny Moore II for an interception.
Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Audric Estimé are making this team. Samaje Perine is in a position right now where he has to force the Broncos to keep an additional back on the 53-man roster.
3. Trenton Gill, Punter
Thankfully, the Broncos only punted twice in this game against the Colts. But in the midst of a punting "competition", why did we only see Riley Dixon on those two punts? Maybe we'll see Gill get the opportunity to kick the ball in the second preseason game against the Packers, though he did get on the field for three special teams snaps overall, likely as a holder on extra points.
Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica told the media last week that both Gill and Dixon are hitting the ball really well in practice, so it was surprising that we didn't see the guy who has no game experience with the Broncos get any chances to kick against the Colts.
Maybe the writing is already on the wall for Gill.