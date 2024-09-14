3 bold predictions for the Broncos in Week 2 against the Steelers
The Denver Broncos look to earn their first win of the 2024 NFL Season, as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. Let's make some bold predictions. Being able to get to 1-1 through two games is going to be bigger than it may seem. In what was going to be a fun Russell Wilson revenge game for Denver is now turning into them having to deal with Justin Fields.
Fortunately, Fields is not a good quarterback and is not a franchise quarterback, so this should not be all that challenging for Denver. He's careless with the football and is going to make some outrageously silly decisions. Perhaps those will come in Week 2?
The Steelers come to down as the Broncos hope to enjoy their home opener. Let's make three bold predictions for the Broncos in Week 2.
Denver scores a defensive touchdown
Funnily enough, I wrote up a bold predictions piece for when the Broncos played Justin Fields and the Bears in Chicago in 2023, and I was able to correctly predict that Denver would score a defensive touchdown. Since Denver is again seeing Fields as the starter, why not double down on this prediction?
Not only is Denver playing this game at home, but they are also coming in with a better defense. To me, based on what Denver put Geno Smith through in the first half of their Week 1 game, the Broncos should be able to man-handle Justin Fields a bit in Week 2. Fields is not a starting-caliber NFL quarterback, and Arthur Smith's gameplan for him in Week 1 is evidence of that.
If Denver is able to stop the run, Pittsburgh will have to put the ball in Fields' hands more, which is always a good thing.
Bo Nix looks noticeably better in Week 2
I'm not necessarily saying that Bo Nix lights it up, but based on what we've heard from various Broncos offensive coaches/players after Week 1, it seems as though the team is overall pleased with how Bo Nix played and are also aware of what went wrong. I am personally expecting a better offensive gameplan from Sean Payton, so Nix is going to play better in Week 2.
Hopefully there are some manufactured touches for WR Marvin Mims Jr, and perhaps Payton doesn't dig himself into a situation where he needs his rookie QB to throw the ball over 40 times. The home crowd should also be aware enough to keep the noise a bit lower when the offense is on the field, so Denver should have no issues being commanding at the line of scrimmage, either.
Broncos win by less than 3 points
This game feels like a coin flip to me. Denver has the upper hand with coaching and being at home. They may also have the upper hand when you consider their defensive line going up against the Steelers offensive line, and they could even have an advantage at QB as well.
This feels like a low-scoring, hard-nosed game from both teams. Denver being at home is what ultimately will get them over the hump in this game, and I could see something like a 21-20, 17-16 victory for Denver.