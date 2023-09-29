4 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 4 vs. the Chicago Bears
- Russell Wilson going off?
- Defense rebounding?
- Broncos getting back on track in Week 4?
The Denver Broncos now enter a must-win game in Week 4 versus the lowly Chicago Bears. Let's make some bold predictions for this crucial matchup. Folks, if you thought the Denver Broncos would be 0-3 after Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, I'd like you to tell me the winning lottery numbers.
The Broncos have arguably been the most disappointing team in the NFL this year, but the same could also be said for their Week 4 opponent, the Chicago Bears. The one reason why I think the Bears are much worse than the Denver Broncos is because the Bears really have nothing working on offense or defense.
The Broncos at least have an efficient offense and QB, so there's that. However, both teams have the same record and I truly would not be surprised if Denver loses this game. Let's make some bold predictions for this Week 4 matchup, which I'm sure is going to draw excellent TV ratings...
1. Russell Wilson tallies four total touchdowns
The Chicago Bears defense will be the worst defense that Denver plays in 2023, or at least up to this point. The Bears really have no one of note on this side of the ball. The pass rush is bad. The linebackers are ineffective, and the secondary is toast. I get that Denver's defense is probably worse, but this bold prediction is simply about Russell Wilson going off against a bad opponent.
I think he tallies three touchdown passes to the air to three different players and has one rushing touchdown as well. We've seen Wilson use his legs numerous times this season, and several of his TD passes have come from making a play outside of the pocket. Russell Wilson truly looks like his old self, so I think this would be a great opportunity for him to have one of his "Let Russ Cook" games.