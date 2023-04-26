3 Bold Predictions for the Denver Broncos 2023 NFL Draft
2. The Denver Broncos Draft a Quarterback
After adding Jarrett Stidham in the free agency period and bringing back Russell Wilson, the Broncos seem set in the quarterback room. However, Stidham's deal is only for two years and Wilson's contract is easy to be moved on from after this season. All of that being said, despite the recent moves to the Broncos' quarterback room, there really are not any guarantees in the room beyond the upcoming 2023 season. If the Broncos are looking for more long-term assurance in the quarterback room, it might be smart to draft a quarterback.
The Broncos won't be in play for one of the top names in the class, and that goes without saying. However, there are some interesting names near the bottom of the draft who could make sense for the Broncos. Among them is former Georgia quarterback and two-time national champion Stetson Bennett. Bennett, now 25, would be a decent option for the Broncos considering how polished he is coming out of the draft, his pedigree, and how successful he was at Georgia.
Bennett doesn't pose as a future starter for the Broncos by any measure, but he could be solid insurance in the room for the next handful of years.