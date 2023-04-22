5 late-round QBs the Denver Broncos could target in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos will be hoping the arrival of Sean Payton can help revive the career of Russell Wilson in 2023. They've also got free agent Jarrett Stidham coming in as a developmental starter, someone the team seems to really like at the position as well. But could the Broncos still look at quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft?
It certainly shouldn't be counted out of the realm of possibility.
In two years on the job as the team's general manager, George Paton has made 19 selections in the NFL Draft. Exactly zero of them have been at the quarterback position. Sean Payton, on the other hand, used selections on quarterbacks in his final two draft classes with the Saints (Ian Book, Tommy Stevens).
Now, it's easy to justify a general lack of selecting quarterbacks for George Paton. He's traded draft capital for Teddy Bridgewater and Russell Wilson. Sean Payton also traded for Teddy Bridgewater back in 2018, so these guys seem to prefer -- at least to a degree. -- the idea of watching these guys against NFL competition before actually pulling the trigger on spending draft capital to acquire them.
But currently behind Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham, I think there's an opening for the Broncos' QB3 job. Jarrett Guarantano was acquired late last season and could be an option, but you can't help but wonder how much work the Broncos have been doing on the 2023 NFL Draft class and what kinds of players they might be interested in if they fall to the later rounds.
Let's look at five intriguing options.