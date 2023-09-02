3 bold predictions for the 2023 Denver Broncos season
By Jack Ramsey
The 2023 Broncos season is right around the corner, and Broncos fans are starting to feel the excitement. A new coaching regime, a plethora of new players, and a stomping of the Rams to end the pre-season has the Broncos entering 2023 on a high note, and with momentum behind them. As the 2023 NFL season is just under a week away, fans are beginning to make predictions and proclaim their hope for their favorite player's breakout year. Here are three bold predictions for the 2023 Broncos.
3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in 2023
1) Javonte Williams Leads The League In Rushing
Javonte Williams is back, so expect big things from the Broncos lead back. After a strong rookie year, Williams tore up his knee in early 2023 and missed the rest of the year. Williams has looked strong in camp, looked good and fresh in the pre-season, and is ready to resume his job as lead running back for the Broncos.
Williams, not even a year removed from major knee surgery, has taken back his crown with no intentions of letting go of it. And as running backs across the league see one of the, if not the, best back in the league out the first four games (Johnathan Taylor), the title of league's leading rusher is wide open.
The one stark difference for the Broncos and Williams this year is that he is the clear number-one running back. In years past, he entered the year sharing duties with Melvin Gordon. This year, he is the clear number one in front of Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin. Williams is also being surrounded by a far more dynamic offense, a better offensive line, better coaches, and a system that will give him more than his fair share of touches on the ground.
The addition of Perine might lead Williams to fewer pass-catching opportunities, and more work behind the line. This could lead Williams to his first 1,000-yard season, a feat he got close to his rookie year, and possibly even the 2023 NFL rushing title.