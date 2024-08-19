3 biggest accomplishments the Broncos made in the 2024 NFL Offseason
The Denver Broncos accomplished quite a bit this offseason. Let's dive into the three biggest ones from the 2024 NFL Offseason. Denver underwent a good bit of change, and to the surprise of some, they did not embrace any sort of rebuild. In fact, not only did they replace their departed talent, but they also upgraded a few position units at the same time as well.
Heading into the 2024 NFL Season, it's abundantly clear that the Broncos are in a better spot than they were at any point in 2023. Let's dive into their three biggest accomplishments this offseason.
Cutting Russell Wilson in favor of Bo Nix
This was an unpopular move if you ask certain Denver Broncos fans, as the team did win eight games in 2023 and showed a ton of grit. They were 7-6 at one point and firmly in the mix for the postseason. You could argue that Denver could have kept Russell Wilson but added more talent to the defense. Maybe in that scenario the Broncos could have snuck into the postseason.
But it's clear that the long-term marriage between the Broncos and Russell Wilson was not going to work out, so they made the bold move to cut ties with the veteran QB after just 30 total starts in two seasons.
Bringing in Bo Nix is exactly what this franchise needed, and through two preseason games, it's clear that Nix is the QB1 of this team and could bring a ton of success to the Broncos now and in the future.
Adding appreciable talent to the defensive line
The Denver Broncos defensive line was a huge liability in 2023, as it was among the worst in the NFL at generating pressure and stopping the run. Through two preseason games, not only does the unit seem fixed, but it could turn into one of the Broncos best position groups in 2024. The team added two starting-caliber players along the defensive line in John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach, and also added a pass-rush specialist in Jonah Elliss.
And this isn't even mentioning the possibility that one or more of Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning, and Jonathon Cooper take another step forward. Both Bonitto and Cooper had the best year of their career in 2023, and could take another leap in 2024.
It's clear that the Denver Broncos DL was perhaps their worst position group in 2024, and it was refreshing to see the front office address it this offseason. This was a huge win.
Not embracing any sort of "rebuild"
Talks of a rebuild were wrong from the beginning, and it's nice to see that Sean Payton and George Paton did not try to do any sort of rebuild. They replaced much of their departed talent with modest additions that are either young or could have an immediate impact. They also reset at QB, but brought in someone in Bo Nix who is not only a great fit for the offense, but can have immediate success as a rookie.
There is no rebuild in Denver. The Broncos already had a solid foundational structure in place, and with a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Sean Payton, the team's turnaround was going to be quicker anyway. It was refreshing to see this team not admit defeat and actually try and build up this roster the right way.
A rebuild was never necessary.