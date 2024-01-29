2024 NFL Free Agency: 3 Broncos players that are going to get paid this offseason
The Denver Broncos have a few free agents who are going to get paid this offseason.
Whether the Denver Broncos are the ones doing the paying, or another team is, there are a few of the team's free agents that have earned a hefty raise. With the team currently having negative cap space, the Broncos might want to get a bit cheaper and younger in a few spots. However, the team does have a multitude of avenues to create loads of cap space.
So the idea that they don't have money to spend is a lie, depending on how you look at it. Anyway, the Broncos have a few free agents that have earned a raise. Fortunately, the Denver Broncos don't have a ton of free agents that they'd have to decide on. Many of them are depth players who could be brought back on a cheap contract or simply replaced in another way.
There are some notable players that have earned huge raises after their 2023 performances.
1. PJ Locke III, Safety
PJ Locke got a ton of playing time this year due to the instability in the safety room. Kareem Jackson could not stop head hunting and was suspended for what felt like forever, and Caden Sterns again could not stay on the field with an injury. Rookie JL Skinner only played in two games, and Delarrin Turner-Yell is not an NFL-caliber safety.
Locke took advantage of his opportunity, and earned a pay raise. In 12 games, Locke racked up one interception, five passes defended, two forced fumbles, three sacks, 53 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and three QB hits. He was by no means perfect, but PJ Locke proved that he can be a starting safety in the NFL.
Now set to hit the open market, PJ Locke III should get a modest pay raise from the Denver Broncos or from another team who'd need secondary help.
2. Wil Lutz, Kicker
I could argue that Wil Lutz is the most important free agent to re-sign this offseason. Among kickers with at least 30 field goals attempts, Lutz ranked 10th in field goal percentage. He made 88.2% of his kicks, which is something former kicker Brandon McManus could never do. In fact, McManus made 81.1% of his kicks this year, so the trade for Lutz in the offseason seems to be paying off at the moment.
Having a strong kicking game is something that can decide games in the NFL, and Lutz came through in the clutch for the Broncos many times this year. I'd think that he's earned a bit of a raise for 2024 and beyond.
3. Lloyd Cushenberry, Center
After mostly being a liability for the first three years of his career, Lloyd Cushenberry developed into one of the best centers in football in 2023. If his name was Jason Kelce, he'd have at least made the Pro Bowl. Anyway, with how bad the offensive line play across the league is, I think a team is going to make Cushenberry very rich, and I don't think it'll be the Broncos.
And it's not that the Broncos wouldn't want to keep him; they have stud RG Quinn Meinerz eligible for an extension, and have Garett Bolles entering the final year of his deal. Both Bolles and Meinerz are better players than Cushenberry, and with Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey on huge deals, I personally think Cush is going to be the odd man out here.
But he is going to get a nice deal from a team in free agency, and I would not be surprised if it pushed $10 million per year.