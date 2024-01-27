3 reasons why the Jim Harbaugh hire is a disaster for the Broncos
This ain't good, folks.
The Los Angeles Chargers have a new head coach, and his name is Jim Harbaugh. This is a disaster for the Denver Broncos for a few reasons. The team went from Brandon Staley to Jim Harbaugh. Talk about an upgrade. The hiring is bad news for the Broncos, as they have continued to beat the Chargers, even during their post-Super Bowl 50 blues.
Now with Harbaugh in LA, the Chargers won't be a team that the Broncos can walk all over anymore. Between numerous head coaching stops at the college level and a stop in the NFL, Jim Harbaugh has found objective success wherever he's coached, so there is reason to believe that the Chargers will again be a good football team.
Let's cover three big reasons why this hire is bad news for the Denver Broncos.
3 reasons why the Jim Harbaugh hire is a disaster for the Broncos
1. He's had success at each head coaching stop
Jim Harbaugh has been the head coach at San Diego, Stanford, Michigan, and San Francisco. In each stop, he's had a winning record. He's won double-digit games at the college level in nine different seasons, and three of his four seasons with the 49ers, he won double-digit games.
His combined head coaching record is 188-71-1 in the regular season. He's won over 70 percent of his games, and he has been a head coach since 2004. Folks, there is no reason to believe that he won't have that type of success with the LA Chargers. And he's had immediate success during his head coaching career as well. Jim Harbaugh just knows how to coach football, and with this move back to the NFL, you best bet he is going to be aggressive and deliberate in his quest to win a Super Bowl.