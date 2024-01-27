Denver Broncos could make shocking change at defensive coordinator
By Amir Farrell
The 2024 NFL head coach hiring cycle is close to a conclusion as just two teams including the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks have vacancies to fill. With that being said, former New England Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick has yet to land a job this cycle, despite his noteworthy resume. Could the Denver Broncos unexpectedly swoop in and add the six-time Super Bowl champion to their coaching staff?
Considering he interviewed twice with the Atlanta Falcons for their vacant head coaching position, Belichick must have significant interest in coaching for a 50th consecutive season in the NFL -- but would he accept a role as a defensive coordinator? Belichick has consistently stacked elite defenses during his longtime coaching career and still has a very good grasp on the modern NFL, despite contrary belief. The process in which Belichick's defenses have evolved and adjusted over the years is quite impressive and very difficult to replicate.
Not once during the Belichick era in New England did the Patriots' defense allow over 22.1 points per game. Quite impressive, all things considered. To sustain that kind of success speaks measures to Belichick's approach and scheme on the defensive side of the ball. You don't put out sustained production of that magnitude by mistake. The Denver Broncos would leap at the opportunity to add Belichick to their defensive staff if he became interested.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, there is "no indication" at this time that Belichick is the running for either Washington or Seattle's vacancies meaning that the next step for the Hall of Fame head coach is one of two things: Sit out a year and wait for another head coach opening or accept a defensive coordinator role. If the second option were to become his preference, the Broncos should not be ruled out as a realistic landing spot.
The Broncos have yet to make an official decision on Vance Joseph's status as defensive coordinator and head coach Sean Payton has made it publicly known he holds Belichick to a high regard and vice versa. After all, Joseph was not Payton's first choice for defensive coordinator last offseason when he attempted to make a run at now Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Given the respect they have for one another, Bill Belichick could shock the entire NFL world and team up with Payton to field one of the best defenses in the NFL. It certainly isn't a realistic scenario, however, is not completely out of the cards at this stage in the offseason.