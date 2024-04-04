2024 NFL Draft: 3 biggest needs for the Broncos besides quarterback
Beyond QB, what else do the Broncos need?
Besides the obvious, the Denver Broncos have some other urgent needs as they approach the 2024 NFL Draft. What are they besides QB? It's no secret that Denver probably drafts a QB during the NFL Draft. Where that QB will be drafted at is a mystery, but I'd be willing to say for near certainty that it'll be in the first round.
Beyond that, though, there are a plethora of other position groups that the Broncos certainly need to add to. Their quiet free agency period should not impact how they should approach the 2024 NFL Draft, which is in a few short weeks. Beyond quarterback, what are the Broncos' three biggest needs?
1. Wide Receiver
Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds, Tim Patrick, and Marvin Mims Jr are fine players, but none of them are the consistent WR1 that has been evading Denver for years now. Sure, Mims could take a huge leap in year two, but the Broncos should not bank on that. Their need for a true game-changer at WR should be addressed in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Depending on if the Broncos are able to get into the second round, they should look to add to the WR room there. All of Sutton, Reynolds, and Patrick are older and likely won't be with Denver beyond the next couple of years. Mims might just need a bigger role in the passing game to shine, but beyond those four, there isn't much else to like about the room.
It's a huge need.