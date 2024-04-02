3 Broncos players who could be nice surprises in 2024
Which Broncos players are being overlooked?
We've spent a lot of time this offseason discussing players who aren't yet on the Denver Broncos' roster, but what about some of the players this team will be counting on to perform in 2024 who were already on the team?
Although the expectations for the Broncos lately are about as low as they can get, part of the reason for that is because this team will be relying on some young players to perform at a high level. As of right now, most of these players may not even have that high of a bar to clear when it comes to surpassing expectations, because expectations right now are so low.
But there are players in Denver who could surprise some folks. Let's take a look at a handful of them.
1. Jarrett Stidham, QB
Out of everyone on the roster, I think it's safe to say that if Jarrett Stidham actually played in 2024 and played well, people would be surprised at this point. And it would definitely be a nice surprise. The Broncos are not currently in a prime position to draft a quarterback. They will likely have their pick of either Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. picking 12th overall, but barring a trade up the draft board, I don't view either of those guys as a guarantee to be starting over Stidham Week 1 for the Broncos.
The Broncos clearly believe Stidham can start. They have passed on every available quarterback this offseason and have fans discussing calling old heads out of retirement. Their faith in Stidham is fascinating from the outside looking in because the guy has four starts in four NFL seasons. But he's clearly won them over.
If Stidham plays and plays well in 2024, it would absolutely be a nice surprise.