2023 NFL Draft: 5 RB targets for the Denver Broncos
Kenny McIntosh - Georgia Bulldogs
One of my biggest sleepers in the draft is Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh. The Florida native produced consistent numbers in the past two seasons.
McIntosh has a diverse game as he can catch the ball out of the backfield and run hard through the tackles. What is more impressive is the willingness of taking on blitzing linebackers and blocking them in the passing game.
The Broncos can draft a hidden gem on day three, which would benefit Payton greatly. McIntosh had 824 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 42 receptions and 509 yards.
Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash - 4.62
- 10-Yard Split - 1.54
Travis Dye - USC Trojans
An intriguing prospect is Travis Dye out of USC. This running back can become a solid backup in the league for many years. Dye can help out on offense and become a staple of our special teams unit.
On NFL Network an NFC scout talked about Dye and said, “He’s very humble and really competitive. He was the youngest in a house full of older brothers and he has the scrappy youngest kid vibe to him.”
Dye recorded over 1,000 total yards at USC with nine touchdowns last season. He is reliable as a third-down pass catching-back and could be a great depth piece very late in the draft.
Combine Results
- Did Not Participate